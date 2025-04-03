Famous People Born on April 3: April 3 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities across various fields. Legendary Indian military leader Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who played a crucial role in India's victory during the 1971 war, was born on this day. In entertainment, Hollywood actress Cobie Smulders, best known for her role as Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother and Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shares this birthday. Indian actor Vikrant Massey, known for his versatile performances in films like Chhapaak and Haseen Dillruba, also celebrates his birthday today. Football fans recognise this date as the birthday of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who has played for Manchester City and Arsenal. Additionally, American actress Amanda Bynes, famous for her roles in She's the Man and The Amanda Show, was also born on this day. With such a diverse group of talented individuals, April 3 remains an important day in history.

Famous April 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Swaminarayan (3 April 1781 - 1 June 1830) Sam Manekshaw (3 April 1914 - 27 June 2008) Eddie Murphy Cobie Smulders Matthew Goode Tommy Haas Marlon Brando (3 April 1924 - 1 July 2004) Amanda Bynes Paris Jackson Prabhu Deva Sofia Boutella Adam Scott Nigel Farage Dushyant Chautala Vikrant Massey Jaya Prada Hariharan Sriya Reddy Adi Godrej HC Verma Seerat Kapoor Ramnath Goenka (3 April 1904 - 5 October 1991) Ramakanta Panda Heena Parmar Maniben Patel (3 April 1903 - 26 March 1990) Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay (3 April 1903 - 29 October 1988) Thisara Perera Ajay Sharma Taskin Ahmed Gabriel Jesus Fabián Ruiz Adrien Rabiot Karim Ansarifard

