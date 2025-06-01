Gurugram, Jun 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday held a meeting at the party office in Gururgam and discussed programmes to mark 11 years of the Narendra Modi government, an official said.

State President Mohan Lal Baroli, National Vice President Rekha Verma, National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, Organization Minister Phanindranath Sharma along with state ministers, MLAs and MPs attended the meeting.

Also Read | Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Rains: Flood Situation Grim in Northeastern States As Toll Rises to 34; Amit Shah Talks to CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pema Khandu and Prem Singh Tamang.

According to an official statement, CM Saini at the meeting presented the achievements of the Modi government and appealed to everyone to convey it to every household.

BJP National Vice President Rekha Verma gave information about all the programs to be held in June.

Also Read | Budgam: Journalist Manzoor Ahmad Bhat's Vehicle Attacked by Gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir (See Pics).

While addressing the workshop, the CM said that whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in 2014, he completed it in the last 11 years.

If we evaluate the period before and after BJP came to power, we will see a huge difference. India has progressed rapidly in these 11 years, he said.

"India's respect in the world has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He has pledged to make India a developed country by 2047 and we all have to achieve this pledge together,” Saini said.

“In 11 years, the lives of people have become easier. Every district is connected with four-lane roads and the infrastructure of the country and the state has become stronger,” he said.

Saini said that PM Modi had pledged to make India the fifth largest economy and brought the resolution to fruition and after becoming the fifth largest economy, the country has now become the fourth largest economy in the world.

Soon India will be the third largest economy, he said.

"After independence, development did not happen at the pace that was expected, but in 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi, India is touching new heights of development,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, targeting the opposition, Verma said that after the country gained independence, the governments of that time kept the country behind in matters of development.

"If Sardar Patel had been the Prime Minister of India instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, there would have been no problem with Article 370. The country has been transformed after the formation of the government under the leadership of PM Modi in 2014,” she added.

BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar said that now India is moving ahead by adopting a new normal under the leadership of PM Modi.

He appealed to the workers to go door-to-door and make people realize the achievements of 11 years, he said.

BJP State President Pandit Mohan Lal Baroli called upon the officials to make all the programs successful.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)