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Agency News Agency News India News | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Leads 'Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Yatra' in Panchkula over Constitution Amendment Bill Issue Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday led the 'Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Yatra' in Panchkula, as BJP leaders and women supporters staged a protest against the opposition over the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday led the 'Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Yatra' in Panchkula, as BJP leaders and women supporters staged a protest against the opposition over the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

The march, led by the Chief Minister, saw participation from a large number of women, who carried torches as a mark of protest.

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"Congress and opposition parties have always conspired to promise women reservation to join politics, yet they break that promise every time. They have betrayed the women once again... Women will never vote for the opposition parties again. Whatever two to four seats they were able to secure, they won't be able to get that much anymore", Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said.

Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli said, "The INDI alliance parties didn't let the women's reservation bill pass. India's women will teach a befitting reply to the parties who obstructed women's rights".

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The remarks come in the backdrop of the Women's Reservation Bill failing to pass in the Lok Sabha, triggering sharp reactions from leaders across the political spectrum.

Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday.

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing.

In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states.

Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They called upon the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)