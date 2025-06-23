Chandigarh [India], June 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid a floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and stated that he was the leader who opposed the system of permit to enter Kashmir.

He further expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Also Read | Syama Prasad Mookerjee Death Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder, Lauds His 'Incomparable Courage' and 'Invaluable Contribution' to Nation-Building.

"Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had said that India is one from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He had opposed the system of taking permit to enter Kashmir. He started his yatra and entered Jammu and Kashmir, and the government there arrested him... I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the vision of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee..." Saini said speaking to the media.

In a post on social media X, the Haryana CM wrote that Mookerjee was a great leader and he gave shape to the dream of united India.

Also Read | H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India? US Reportedly Revokes H-1B Visa of 3 Indian Workers Over Extended Stay in India.

"My heartfelt tributes to the great educationist, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji, who always kept the country supreme, on his martyrdom day.

His contribution as a true great leader of nationalism who gave shape to the dream of a united India will always be remembered," the post read.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda also paid floral tribute to Mookerjee on his death anniversary at Delhi's BJP headquarters.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Addressing party workers, Nadda highlighted Mookerjee's contributions to India's unity and questioned the circumstances of his death in 1953.

"Due to ideological differences and the appeasement policy of Dr Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee resigned from his cabinet, and later he was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He opposed the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir," Nadda said.

Mookerjee, a staunch advocate for a united India, protested against Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda stated that Mookerjee died under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar jail in 1953, and despite demands for an inquiry from his party and his mother, there was none.

"He died mysteriously in Srinagar jail on 23 June 1953. At that time, Bharatiya Jana Sangh was very small. We raised our voice. The opposition said that there should be an inquiry. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's mother also wrote a letter to Jawaharlal Nehru saying that there should be an inquiry about this, but it was not heard," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)