H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India? US Reportedly Revokes H-1B Visa of 3 Indian Workers Over Extended Stay in India

Mumbai, June 23: Three Indian nationals holding H-1B visas were denied entry into the United States and had their visas revoked by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at Abu Dhabi International Airport, following allegations of overstaying outside the US beyond the permissible limit. The individuals, travelling from India via Abu Dhabi, were stopped during pre-clearance immigration checks, a unique facility that allows US border officers to screen passengers before boarding US-bound flights, a report said.

According to the Financial Express, despite presenting letters from employers and documentation citing medical and personal emergencies, CBP officers reportedly cancelled their visas under Section 212(a)(7)(A)(i)(I) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, citing failure to maintain valid nonimmigrant status.

H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India?

According to one of the affected workers, who shared his experience on social media, the group had spent between two to over three months in India. “We had a particularly tough situation in US immigration in Abu Dhabi,” the message read. “Authorities revoked H-1B visa and denied port entry for three candidates, including me, for staying in India for more than two months.”

The worker added that even after submitting "emergency proof" and employer "approval emails," they were denied entry. The visas were marked as cancelled under INA codes and the travelers were returned to India.

Under H-1B guidelines, workers are advised to limit time outside the US to a maximum of 60 consecutive days to maintain their visa status, unless previously authorised. Extended stays without advance notice or documentation can trigger status violations.

The incident highlights the increasingly strict enforcement of immigration rules at US preclearance facilities, particularly for nonimmigrant workers. Legal experts note that while H-1B visas offer flexibility, CBP officers have broad discretion at ports of entry to deny admission based on perceived status violations.

