Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Haryana will raise the issues of violence in Nuh district and adjoining Gurugram, recent floods in the state and unemployment in the monsoon session of the assembly which begins here next week, according to party sources.

A meeting of Congress MLAs was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda to discuss the agenda and strategy for the upcoming session.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Lying in Semi-Naked State Near Wazirabad Crematorium; Probe Launched.

According to the sources, Congress will also raise the Common Eligibility Test (CET) issue, besides those concerning employees, farmers and other sections.

At the meeting, Hooda said the violence in Nuh and other places in Haryana was the result of the "failure" of the BJP-JJP government, asserting that it did not take timely action to prevent the disturbances, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Security Guard Kills Neighbour Over Stealing His Wife's Saree in Nathupur Village.

Ahead of the party meeting, Virendra Siwach, who was a JJP candidate from Fatehabad in 2019 and had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections, joined the Congress here in the presence of Hooda, state Congress chief Udai Bhan and other leaders.

According to a statement issued by the party, Siwach alleged that the BJP and JJP have cheated the people of Haryana.

"People are going to form a Congress government in the state," he added.

Hooda said Siwach is a strong leader and will add strength to the party.

"The increasing strength and popularity of the Congress is a guarantee of farewell to the BJP-JJP from power," Hooda said. Bhan said, "Every day, leaders and workers are joining the Congress party leaving the BJP, JJP and other parties. Thousands of people are thronging every programme of the Congress. It is clear from this that a Congress wave is blowing in the state and by the time the elections come, it will turn into a tsunami."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)