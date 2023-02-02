Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Haryana government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to probe the death of 44 cows and a bull in Karnal, an official statement said on Thursday.

The animals were found dead at a gaushala and nandishala at Phushgarh village last week.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: BJP Wrests Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC Seat From Maha Vikas Aghadi-Backed Peasants and Workers Party.

"Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, the committee has been directed to submit its report within four days," it said.

Commissioner, Karnal Division, is the chairman of the committee, while Puran Mal Yadav, vice-chairman, Gau Seva Aayog, Sukhdev Rathee, deputy director, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department and a nominee of Superintendent of Police, Karnal are its members, it said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Dalit Outfits Demand CBI Probe After Human Excreta Found in Drinking Water Tank in Pudukottai.

The gaushala reportedly comes under the Karnal Municipal Corporation and stray cattle are rehabilitated there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)