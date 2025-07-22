Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) To fulfil its poll promise, the BJP government in Haryana is set to implement the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', under which it promised to give Rs 2,100 monthly financial assistance to the state's women.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said a draft policy for the scheme has been prepared by his department, which has been forwarded to the chief minister's office (CMO) for approval.

Once approved, the scheme will be rolled out soon, Bedi said.

Sources said the policy may be rolled out on or before the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival on August 9.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said earlier that the government has made full planning to implement the Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

Ahead of the Assembly elections held in October 2024, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna if the party retained power in Haryana.

"At the time of the polls, we made this promise... Our department has been working on this. After several meetings and various exercises, we moved ahead and the department has prepared three to four proposals," Bedi told reporters here.

He said that age, income and other criteria have been suggested, but the final approval will come from the CMO.

"Once our department gets a go ahead from the CMO and the finance department, it will be ready (to implement the scheme)," he said.

"I hope the chief minister will soon make an announcement to roll out this scheme," Bedi added.

The scheme is likely to be rolled out in phases, and initially more than 50 lakh women may start getting the benefit, sources said.

Employed women and pensioners may be excluded from the scheme, though the exact modalities will be known once the eligibility criteria is firmed up, sources said.

Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, had earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana in the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal.

