Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In separate operations, Haryana Police seized 500 kg poppy husk and 64 kg 750 grams of marijuana (ganja) from Jind and Palwal districts, and arrested four people in connection with the cases on Sunday.

Talking to media, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a team of CIA in Jind got a tip-off that huge consignment of narcotics was placed on a canal track between Ujhana and Neppewala village.

"On receiving this information, police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered 500 kg poppy husk. They also arrested one person in the connection with the seizure, who was later identified as Mohit," said the spokesperson.

The seized contraband came from Madhya Pradesh and the arrested accused was supposed to supply it in Punjab.

In another operation, an anti-vehicle theft team of Haryana Police got a tip-off that two persons were heading towards village Utawar of Palwal district, in a car along with drugs.

The spokesperson said, "On receiving the information, police put up barricades and intercepted the vehicle. The search of the car led to the recovery of 54 kg 450 grams of marijuana. Two persons identified as Majlis and Waseem, both residents of district Nuh were arrested. Initial investigations revealed that arrested accused along with their aides bring consignment from Odisha for supply in neighbouring districts."

In yet another case, a team of CIA Palwal district arrested a man with 10 kg 300 grams of marijuana in his possession.

"In a separate case, sleuths of CIA in Palwal during a raid had arrested Bishamber, a resident of Sira in Uttar Pradesh after 10 kg 300 gram of marijuana was recovered from his possession," said the police.

The police informed that one of the UP man's aides managed to escape, but he had been identified and will be behind bars shortly.

"Arrested accused revealed that he along with his aide had brought marijuana from a resident of Kakha village in Rajasthan," said the spokesperson.

The police also informed that cases under the provisions of the NDPS Act have been registered against all the accused in different Police Stations and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

