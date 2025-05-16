Kaithal (Haryana), May 16 (PTI) Alleged links of a 25-year-old post-graduate student with Pakistani intelligence operatives have come to the fore during his interrogation in a separate matter, a senior police official said on Friday.

The accused, Devender Singh, from Kaithal district's Guhla area, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday for uploading photos on social media with weapons, Superintendent of Police Astha Modi said.

The SP said during the investigation, it was learnt that Singh, who had been pursuing a Master's degree in political science from a college in Punjab, had gone to Pakistan on pilgrimage in November last year.

During the visit, he allegedly came in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and remained in touch with them even after his return, she said.

"We have seized his phone and sent it for forensic analysis," Astha Modi said.

Asked whether he has sent any sensitive information, the senior police officer told PTI, "He has admitted to sending some photos of Patiala cantonment by clicking pictures from outside."

"We are also doing an audit of his finances and checking his bank account," she said and added that now another FIR has been registered against him.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of another case in which a 24-year-old youth, Nauman Ilahi, was arrested in Panipat district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan.

