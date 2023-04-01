Nuh (Har), Mar 31 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing the former's husband.

According to Nuh police, accused Geeta, a resident of Sohna, and her partner Samarjeet alias Surjit Chauhan, who lives in Delhi's Chattarpur, were found guilty by additional sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Duggal on Wednesday.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Friday.

The half-burnt body of the woman's husband Vipin Tomar was found abandoned near Shikrawa road under Nagina police station in September 2017.

On the complaint of Om Prakash, a resident of Gohana village who informed the police, an FIR was registered under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station.

Police said the woman killed her husband with the help of Chauhan.

