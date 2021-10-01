New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday told DMRC that it has set up a bench to hear its plea which claimed that the ongoing construction work on some projects in the national capital has been halted due to lack of permission for felling trees, leading to huge losses of around Rs 3.5 crore per day to the PSU.

“I think, we have constituted a bench for hearing this,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who sought the urgent listing of the case which was mentioned earlier as well by him.

“Workers are sitting idle and the construction work is halted,” Mehta said, adding that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is incurring losses of Rs 3.5 crore per day.

Mehta expressed satisfaction after the CJI said that the bench was cognizant of the issue and has set up the bench.

The law officer had mentioned the DMRC plea for urgent listing on September 7.

Nearly 3,000 workers are sitting idle and a loss of Rs 3.5 crore is being incurred by DMRC per day because no construction work is going on due to the lack of permission, he had said leading the bench to assure listing of the case for hearing.

Mehta had said that the DMRC has filed an interim application in a pending PIL, titled as T N Godavarman versus UOI, pertaining to issues including forest preservation.

Trees need to be felled in the national capital for DMRC's phase IV expansion plan.

DMRC has identified over 10,000 trees for felling for the expansion work of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram, Maujpur-Majlis Park and Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridors and has not got the permission for it.

