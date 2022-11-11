New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with a cost of Rs 1 lakh a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the petition as a "publicity interest litigation".

Also Read | Assam: CID Arrests Suspended Police Officer for Covering Up Rape-and-Murder Case of 13-Year-Old Girl.

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who claimed to be the national president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation, challenged Justice Chandrachud's appointment as the CJI alleging that it was against the Constitution.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges in Chennai and 5 Other Districts After Heavy Rain Forecast.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition with a similar prayer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)