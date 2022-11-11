Guwahati, Nov 11: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Assam has arrested a suspended senior police officer for allegedly trying to cover up a rape and murder case of a minor and working on the behest of the accused, an official said on Friday.

Raj Mohan Ray, the former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darang district, was arrested on Thursday evening after the CID collected evidence that he had taken illegal gratification from the kin of the main accused as a reward for extending undue favours.

Following his arrest, Roy was produced before the Special Judge Court, Guwahati, and the police sought a remand for further interrogation.

After analysing the bank account details of the family of the accused and examining relevant witnesses, it was revealed that Ray had received an amount of Rs 2 lakh from the family through another police officer.

On June 12 this year, a case had been registered at the Dhulia Police station alleging the rape and murder of the 13-year-old girl.

When Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the victim's family, they accused the SP and other police officers of trying to dilute the case.

Sarma immediately ordered the suspension of the SP and officer-in-Charge of the Dhulia police station.

The CID had been roped in for the investigation of this case.

The charge sheet on this case was already submitted by the Department and the main accused is in judicial custody.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO to Assam Police, said that three doctors of the Mongoldoi civil hospital, a former OC of Dhula police station, and another senior police officer were also arrested.

"The other accused Ashirvad Hazarika, the Magistrate whose role has also come on record, is absconding. Further investigation is continuing on this case," he added.