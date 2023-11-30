Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted two-hour "in custody parole" to Jagtar Singh Tara, one of the convicts in the murder case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, for the marriage of his niece.

The marriage is scheduled for December 3.

The Court has permitted him to attend the function from 11 am to 1 pm at Gurudwara, Mughal Majri, Ropar and directed Punjab police to make security arrangements in this regard.

The division bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh passed the order on the plea of Tara under the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary) Release Act 1962.

"The petition is allowed and the petitioner would be granted 'in custody parole' and permitted to attend the marriage of his niece from 11.00 am to 01.00 pm on 03.12.2023 at Gurudwara Sahib, village Mughal Majri, Rupnagar. The Chandigarh Police and the Punjab Police shall make the necessary security arrangements," the court said in its order.

The petitioner argued that he did not misuse the earlier grant of "in custody parole" to attend the "bhog" ceremony of his brother Jaswinder Singh in April this year.

Tara was booked for the murder of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh along with other accused in the FIR registered on September 1, 1995. On March 17, 2018, he was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for the remaining period of natural life.

On August 31, 1995, Singh was killed in an explosion outside the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat. Punjab Police official Dilawar Singh acted as a human bomb in that attack. (ANI)

