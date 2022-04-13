New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a status report concerning its investigation in a money laundering case lodged against some officials of AirAsia India whose flying licence has been challenged by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi granted four weeks to the investigating agency to comply with its order passed in January 2020 on Swamy's petition challenging the flying licence and Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to AirAsia.

“Further time is sought on behalf of ED to file a status report in terms of the order passed on January 23, 2020. Let the same be filed within four weeks,” said the bench also comprising Justice Navin Chawla.

On January 23, 2020, the high court had directed ED to file in a sealed cover its status report after Swamy had urged it to seek a report from ED regarding its investigation.

Swamy had in July 2019 moved a plea to stay the airline's application for permission to operate international flights. The high court had dismissed the plea.

In his main petition, Swamy has contended that the flying rights granted to the carrier, which is a joint venture of Tata Group and Malaysia's largest budget airline AirAsia Berhad, were in violation of the government's policy on foreign investment.

He said that according to the policy, foreign investment was allowed only in existing airlines and was not meant for floating or starting a new airline, like AirAsia India.

The Centre has denied that there was any violation of FDI norms while granting approval to the low-cost AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd.

It had said that FDI was permissible in an existing airline as well as a new venture.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which has also opposed the flying license granted to AirAsia, had earlier alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was "deliberately turning a blind eye" to the issue.

The matter would be heard next on August 31.PTI ADS

