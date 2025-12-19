Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday responded to BJP leader Vijayendra's accusation, calling him the "father of corruption," saying the claims need proof and that time will answer the questions raised.

"We will respond to Vijayendra at a suitable time. He has said that we are the ATM for the High Command, but he has to prove it. On what basis has he made this allegation? Time will answer his questions," Shivakumar told reporters at the Circuit House in Belagavi.

Shivakumar, while addressing questions at a dinner meeting hosted by Satish Jarkiholi for legislators, said there was nothing wrong with such gatherings.

"Can anyone say no to a dinner meeting? There is nothing wrong in dinner meetings, we have all come from outside," he added. When it was pointed out that there were only 4-5 MLAs in the dinner meeting, he said, "Why are you asking this question to me? I have nothing to do with it."

Shivkumar dismissed speculation about the nature of a dinner meeting that he had last night.

D K Shivakumar said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honour them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics."

The BJP in Karnataka mounted an all-out attack on the Siddaramaiah government in the state, terming the incumbent government as the most unpopular.

BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka said, "As compared to Siddaramaiah of 2013, Siddaramaiah of 2025 is the worst. This term is the worst in the history of Karnataka. Totally unpopular."

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that in the tussle between CM Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the top post the state's interests have been ignored. (ANI)

