Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Bihar visit on June 20 and said that he is coming to attend the "National Daamad Aayog" (NDA) meeting.

The former Bihar deputy Chief Minister said that PM Modi is not coming to distribute employment, end poverty, or stop migration, but to "cheat" the people of Bihar once again.

"The Prime Minister will tell what NDA means, he is coming for the meeting of the 'National Damaad Aayog' and to give best wishes. The Prime Minister is coming, so I wonder whether he will welcome the three sons-in-law on the stage by garlanding them. I question whether Santosh Majhi will garland the Prime Minister, Ashok Chaudhary's son-in-law, or Chirag Paswan's brother-in-law. The Prime Minister is not coming to distribute employment, end poverty, or stop migration, but to cheat again. He is coming to give a long speech, to abuse us", Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

The RJD leader also attacked the Bihar government and asked how many people in it belong to the "RSS" quota. He said it has been proved following the state of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary.

"Janata Dal United's minister is saying, what allegations should be made in this? This is the proof. Their people have proved it. We want to know how many more people are from the RSS quota and where the RSS quota is in Bihar. The Chief Minister should tell us this. When their minister says that they have come from the RSS quota, got a place in the commission, then what is left in this? This has been completely proved", he said.

Taking a jibe at JDU leaders Ashok Choudhary and Sanjay Jha, Tejashwi Yadav called them "Bhuja Party" people. The former Bihar deputy CM alleged that these people don't want Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, to enter politics despite his interest.

"These 'Bhuja Party' people have God's blessing for them to be in such a condition. Sanjay Jha has fixed his children, Ashok Chaudhary has fixed his children, and Deepak Ji has fixed his wife. Nishant Kumar Ji wants to come into politics, but the 'Bhuja Party' people feel uncomfortable with him and do not want to let him come into politics. They are using the Chief Minister because he is in an unconscious state; this is a big thing. These 'Bhuja Party' people have set their relatives, sons-in-law", Tejashwi Yadav said. (ANI)

