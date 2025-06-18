Uttarakhand: 2 Killed, One Missing After Boulder Rolls Down on Pilgrims on Kedarnath Yatra Route in Rudraprayag District

At least two people were killed, one remains missing, and three others, including a woman, were injured after large boulders rolled down from the mountaintop near Junglechatti ghat along the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday.

Technologia Meme Original Video: Download Technologia Meme Sound and Watch Viral Instagram Reels With This Funny Audio
  • What Happened Between Sophie Rain and Bonnie Blue? Catfight Between OnlyFans' Models EXPLAINED
  • Festivals
    Shravan Maas 2025 Vrat Rituals: What Are The Benefits of Fasting in the Holy Month of Sawan? Key Things To Follow During Shravana As You Worship Lord Shiva Shravan Maas 2025 Vrat Rituals: What Are The Benefits of Fasting in the Holy Month of Sawan? Key Things To Follow During Shravana As You Worship Lord Shiva
  • Videos
    Ahmedabad Plane Crash Reason Identified? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral WhatsApp Message Which Claims ‘Catastrophic Electrical Failure’ Led to Air India Flight AI171 Tragedy Ahmedabad Plane Crash Reason Identified? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral WhatsApp Message Which Claims ‘Catastrophic Electrical Failure’ Led to Air India Flight AI171 Tragedy
    • Close
    Search

    Uttarakhand: 2 Killed, One Missing After Boulder Rolls Down on Pilgrims on Kedarnath Yatra Route in Rudraprayag District

    At least two people were killed, one remains missing, and three others, including a woman, were injured after large boulders rolled down from the mountaintop near Junglechatti ghat along the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday.

    News IANS| Jun 18, 2025 03:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Uttarakhand: 2 Killed, One Missing After Boulder Rolls Down on Pilgrims on Kedarnath Yatra Route in Rudraprayag District
    Boulder Rolls Down on Pilgrims on Kedarnath Yatra Route (Photo Credits: IANS)

    Rudraprayag, June 18: At least two people were killed, one remains missing, and three others, including a woman, were injured after large boulders rolled down from the mountaintop near Junglechatti ghat along the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 11.20 a.m. Wednesday, when a landslide sent boulders crashing onto the pathway, striking pilgrims, porters, and palanquin operators amid heavy foot traffic on the sacred trail, rescue officials said.

    Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the police swiftly reached the site to begin evacuation and medical assistance. According to Sector Officer Bhim Bali, one more person is feared missing, and search operations are underway. "The Rudraprayag Police, local police units, and DDRF teams responded immediately and managed to rescue the injured. The woman sustained minor injuries, while two seriously injured men were referred to the Gaurikund health centre for further treatment," a police spokesperson said. One Dead, Two Injured as Landslide Hits Kedarnath Route; Pilgrimage Suspended from Sonprayag.

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and also directed the administration to provide immediate relief assistance. "Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has expressed grief over the landslide incident on the Kedarnath walking route. He has prayed to God for the peace of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured. Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to provide immediate medical aid to the injured and refer them to a higher centre if required," his office said in a post on X. Sikkim Rains, Landslides: 76 Army Personnel Airlifted From Landslide-Hit Chaten.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Uttarakhand, warning of heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged pilgrims and residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay alert to the risks of floods and landslides in the affected zones. The latest tragedy comes just days after a helicopter crash near Gaurikund claimed seven lives. Among the victims was a 23-month-old child. The chopper, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed into a forested area and burst into flames.

     

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Boulder Kedarnath Yatra Kedarnath Yatra Route Rudraprayag district Uttarakhand
    You might also like
    UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at psc.uk.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket for June 29 Exam
    Education

    UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at psc.uk.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket for June 29 Exam
    News IANS| Jun 18, 2025 03:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Uttarakhand: 2 Killed, One Missing After Boulder Rolls Down on Pilgrims on Kedarnath Yatra Route in Rudraprayag District
    Boulder Rolls Down on Pilgrims on Kedarnath Yatra Route (Photo Credits: IANS)

    Rudraprayag, June 18: At least two people were killed, one remains missing, and three others, including a woman, were injured after large boulders rolled down from the mountaintop near Junglechatti ghat along the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 11.20 a.m. Wednesday, when a landslide sent boulders crashing onto the pathway, striking pilgrims, porters, and palanquin operators amid heavy foot traffic on the sacred trail, rescue officials said.

    Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the police swiftly reached the site to begin evacuation and medical assistance. According to Sector Officer Bhim Bali, one more person is feared missing, and search operations are underway. "The Rudraprayag Police, local police units, and DDRF teams responded immediately and managed to rescue the injured. The woman sustained minor injuries, while two seriously injured men were referred to the Gaurikund health centre for further treatment," a police spokesperson said. One Dead, Two Injured as Landslide Hits Kedarnath Route; Pilgrimage Suspended from Sonprayag.

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and also directed the administration to provide immediate relief assistance. "Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has expressed grief over the landslide incident on the Kedarnath walking route. He has prayed to God for the peace of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured. Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to provide immediate medical aid to the injured and refer them to a higher centre if required," his office said in a post on X. Sikkim Rains, Landslides: 76 Army Personnel Airlifted From Landslide-Hit Chaten.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Uttarakhand, warning of heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged pilgrims and residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay alert to the risks of floods and landslides in the affected zones. The latest tragedy comes just days after a helicopter crash near Gaurikund claimed seven lives. Among the victims was a 23-month-old child. The chopper, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed into a forested area and burst into flames.

     

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Boulder Kedarnath Yatra Kedarnath Yatra Route Rudraprayag district Uttarakhand
    You might also like
    UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at psc.uk.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket for June 29 Exam
    Education

    UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at psc.uk.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket for June 29 Exam
    Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: All 7 Passengers, Including Infant Onboard Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter, Confirmed Dead (Watch Videos)
    News

    Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: All 7 Passengers, Including Infant Onboard Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter, Confirmed Dead (Watch Videos)
    Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Grief Over Gaurikund Tragedy, Says ‘Rescue Operation Underway’
    News

    Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Grief Over Gaurikund Tragedy, Says ‘Rescue Operation Underway’
    Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: 5 Killed As Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter Crashes in Gauikund, Officials Say ‘Poor Visibility and Bad Weather Resulted in Tragic Incident’
    News

    Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: 5 Killed As Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter Crashes in Gauikund, Officials Say ‘Poor Visibility and Bad Weather Resulted in Tragic Incident’

    Short Videos

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    আজকের আবহাওয়া
    50000+K+ searches
    admit card indian army agniveer gd
    5000+K+ searches
    final reckoning
    5000+K+ searches
    giorgia meloni
    5000+K+ searches
    times of israel
    5000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel