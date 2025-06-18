Hyderabad, June 18: The Begumpet airport in the city on Wednesday received a bomb threat via email, which turned out to be a hoax, police said. The airports authority received the email on Wednesday morning, and thorough checks were conducted at the airport by the bomb disposal team and other security wings.

Fire service was also deployed during the checks, police said, adding that the bomb threat was found to be a hoax. Further investigation was underway.

The airport at Begumpet in the heart of the city is not used for passenger services, and only VIP aircraft are operated from the facility.