Firozabad (UP), May 7 (PTI) A head constable posted at the Lucknow CBI office died in a car accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.

The head constable's wife and their three children were injured, they said.

Also Read | India Reports 3,805 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said Sanjeev Yadav (50) of Etawah was returning from Mathura with his family when his car hit a divider on the expressway in the Nasirpur police station area.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Narayan added.

Also Read | Person Declared ‘Indian’ by FTs Cannot Be Declared Foreigner by Tribunal for Second Time, Says Gauhati High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)