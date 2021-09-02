Dehradun, Sep 2 (PTI) Manohar Kant Dhyani, who heads the high-powered committee looking into the Devasthanam Board issue, was on Thursday given the rank of a cabinet minister.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave his consent to the move, an official statement said here.

The committee headed by Dhyani was constituted in July to examine the Chardham Devasthanam Board Act and suggest "positive amendments" in it.

The Act had led to the creation of the Chardham Devasthanam Board last year, much to the disappointment of priests of Himalayan temples who felt it was an infringement of their traditional rights.

