India News | Health and Revenue Officials, Cops Empowered to Impose Fine for COVID Norm Violations in Delhi

New Delhi, June 13 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fine up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms to contain COVID-19.

Rule violations, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, will attract fine, according to a statement from the Lt Governor's office.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for first-time offence and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeat offence, the statement read.

"The Lt Governor empowers officers of health department, district magistrates, SDMs, officers authorised by them, and sub-inspector and above of Delhi Police to impose fines for violating norms in relation to COVID-19," it said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases and 57 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 38,958: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The move is aimed at ensuring that guidelines for containing the spread of COVID-19 are followed strictly in letter and spirit, it said.

In case of failure to pay penalty on the spot, action will be taken against the violators under Section 188 IPC by authorised police officers.

The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 were approved by the LG on Saturday, empowering concerned officers to impose the fine of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1000 for the repeat offence.

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)