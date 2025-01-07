New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Director General of Health Services Dr Vandana Bagga, who has been suspended, on Tuesday lodged a complaint alleging that the order breaches the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and violates constitutional norms.

She alleged that her suspension was politically motivated and aimed at benefiting a particular political party during the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Yogi Adityanath To Ensure 100% Implementation of New Criminal Laws in 7 Commissionerates of Uttar Pradesh by March 31.

Dr Bagga said the suspension order, dated January 7, was reportedly issued under the authority of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

However, the official contended that the order is illegal and arbitrary, as it bypasses the elected government's authority in matters of health, a state subject under the Constitution.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: 'Missing' Child of Deceased Techie Currently in Haryana Hostel, Bengaluru Police Told.

Dr Bagga claimed that the order was leaked on WhatsApp, breaching confidentiality protocols.

"The suspension order lacks any advisory or consent from the Health Minister or the Council of Ministers of Delhi," her complaint states.

In her email, she further argued that the suspension violates Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1965, as there are no pending or contemplated disciplinary proceedings against her, nor has she been accused of any criminal activity.

Dr Bagga alleged that the order was issued without giving her any opportunity to present her case, violating the principles of natural justice.

Calling the suspension "illegal, void ab initio and arbitrary", she accused the Vigilance Department of leaking the confidential order for "ulterior motives".

Dr Bagga urged the government to immediately set aside the suspension order and warned that she would pursue legal remedies if her representation is not addressed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)