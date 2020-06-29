Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of western Rajasthan on Monday, with the day temperature at several places in the region rising above 40 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Churu was the hottest location in the state at 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner (43.2), the Meteorological department said.

It said Jaisalmer recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Barmer and Jaipur was 41.8 degrees Celsius each.

The mercury settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, while Sri Ganganagar and Kota each recorded a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The day temperature in Ajmer and Dabok was 39 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The minimum temperature in most parts of the state was registered between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in isolated places in Bikaner, Udaipur and Kota divisions in the next 24 hours.

