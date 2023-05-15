Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): Heatwave is very likely to prevail at a few places over several districts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted.

"There's a chance of heatwave conditions from 15th May in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts for the next 3 days. The rest of the districts in the state may see an increase in temperature," said HR Biswas, Director of IMD.

The department further informed that the maximum temperature is very likely to gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours and thereafter no large changes are likely.

The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree Celsius or more for hilly regions. (ANI)

