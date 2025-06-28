Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) A suspected peddler has been arrested and heroin worth over Rs 5 crore seized from him in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrest and recovery were made during an operation on Friday.

"Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a decisive anti-narcotics operation in Silchar," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that 1.109 kg of heroin worth Rs 5.55 crore was seized.

