Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Mumbai, June 28: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya is expected to announce the results and winning numbers of the Shillong Teer draw shortly. Lottery players taking part in Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai can check the results at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Results will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed. Scroll below to find Teer results and winning numbers displayed in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 28, 2025.

Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Shillong Teer games are played only six days a week, i.e. from Monday to Saturday. The speculative lottery observes a holiday on Sunday. A total of eight Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2. Played from morning till night, these Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Stay tuned as Latesty will keep updating the winning numbers as and when the results are out. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Those taking part in today's Teer games can check the results and winning numbers by visiting the online portals mentioned above. Participants must note that Shillong Teer results are declared in Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer results begin with the winning numbers of the morning Teer games, followed by the rest of the Teer games. Played twice a day, Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Lottery enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 28 by visiting any of the websites stated above or checking the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers displayed in the Teer chart below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

An archery-style competition, the Shillong Teer game requires lottery players to select numbers between 0 and 99. Next up, the speculative lottery demands local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Of all the arrows that hit the targets, only the last two digits are picked as winning numbers. The Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills while offering participants an opportunity to win varying prizes. Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).