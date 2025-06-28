Is There Sunday Mega Block on June 29, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, June 28: As June comes to an end, many in Mumbai and those travelling to the city are wondering if there will be a mega block on Sunday, June 29. The general perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai affecting local train services, which confuses Mumbaikars and those travelling by the local trains. Scroll below to find out if there is a Sunday mega block on June 29, 2025.

Although Sunday's mega block affects the local train services in Mumbai, it does not always affect all railway lines in the city. According to the railways, there will be a mega block on Sunday, June 29, on the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines. The railway has not announced any Sunday mega block for Uran and Western lines. Is June 28 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 4th Saturday Falling on 28th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on June 29?

According to the announcement, there will be a five-hour mega block on the Central line's Up and Down fast lines. Notably, local train services on the Central line will be affected from 10:40 AM to 3:40 PM between Thane and Kalyan stations. Similarly, a five-hour mega block has been announced on the Harbour line's Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel stations.

The mega block on the Harbour line on June 29 will be from 11:05 AM to 4:05 AM. The Transharbour line will also witness a five-hour mega block on Sunday, June 29. The mega block on the Transharbour line will be between Thane and Vashi stations from 11:05 AM to 4:05 AM. It must be noted that Mumbai local train services will not be affected on Uran and Western lines as the railways have not announced any mega block for these railway lines. Nationwide Holiday in India on 7 July 2025 for Muharram? 7th July Public Holiday Not Yet Officially Declared, Check if Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Open or Closed.

As mentioned above, the Sunday mega block will be on three lines: Central, Harbour, and Transharbour. The Western and Uran lines will not observe any mega block this Sunday.

Fact check

Claim : The general perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services Conclusion : There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on June 29. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines Full of Trash Clean

