Aizawl, Jun 5 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 1.64 crore has been seized from a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Customs officials seized 410 gm of heroin from Zokhawthar village on Friday, they said, adding the contraband was smuggled from Myanmar.

The seized heroin was handed over to the Customs Department.

