Diphu, Jul 15 (PTI) Heroin worth nearly Rs 80 lakh was seized and two persons, including a woman, were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Friday.

Around 122.22 gms of the narcotic, hidden in soap boxes, and around Rs 5,000 were seized from the duo, who were intercepted by a police patrolling team at Dokmoka when they were coming in a motorcycle from Diampur in Nagaland on Thursday evening.

The arrested man was identified to be a resident of Bihar's Vaishali district and the woman of Bhuragaon in Morigaon district of Assam, the police said.

The seized heroin is worth about Rs 80 lakh in the international market, it added.

