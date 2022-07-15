Samsung India officially launched the Galaxy M13 Series in the country on Thursday. The Galaxy M13 Series comprises Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 models. Both models will be available for sale on July 23, 2022, via Amazon, the Samsung India website and offline stores. Customers purchasing the Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 will get a Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI Bank credit cards. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Price Leaked Online: Report.

The Galaxy M13 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display, an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Time to test your #MoreThanAMonster skills! Choose the More Than A Monster feature that matches the correct benefit and stand a chance to win* the all-new Samsung #GalaxyM13. Comment now! pic.twitter.com/iISnsQ9bfh — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 14, 2022

On the other hand, the Galaxy M13 5G gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper.

The Galaxy M13 packs a 6,000mAh battery, whereas the 5G model is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy M13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The Galaxy M13 5G costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

