New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5:40 pm:

NATION

DEL38 DEF-LD RAWAT

Chinese military facing "unanticipated consequences" for misadventure in eastern Ladakh: CDS Rawat

New Delhi: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing "unanticipated consequences" for its misadventure in eastern Ladakh because of the "firm and strong" responses by the Indian armed forces and the possibility of transgressions and confrontations on the border spiralling into a larger conflict cannot be ruled out, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

DEL55 VIRUS-LD AIR POLLUTION-DEATH RISK

US study links air pollution to increased COVID-19 mortality, Indian experts say causal link not established

New Delhi/Boston: A new analysis of more than 3,000 counties in the US suggests that people with long-term exposure to PM 2.5 may be more likely to die from COVID-19, leading to increased concern about the trajectory of the disease and its fatality rate in parts of north India battling alarmingly high levels of air pollution.

DEL48 VIRUS-INOCULATION-SITES

Anganwadi centres, schools, panchayat buildings to be used as COVID-19 vaccination sites

New Delhi: Anganwadi centres, schools, panchayat buildings and other such setups would be used extensively in addition to healthcare facilities as vaccination sites in the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive which would be monitored by the Union health ministry's digital platform and would involve sending SMSes and generating a QR code after each jab to track the beneficiaries.

DEL46 VIRUS-VACCINATION SURVEY

India tops global survey on COVID-19 vaccination intent; rising hesitancy in many countries

New Delhi: Indians are the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available, even as people in 10 out of 15 countries showed a growing reluctance about getting vaccinated, according to a global survey.

DEL47 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER

Two militants, civilian killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Two militants were killed while another surrendered before security forces during an overnight encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a civilian also lost his life, police said on Friday.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-EXAMS-MINISTER

No Class X, XII exams of Maha board before May 2021: Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

CAL6 WB-SHAH-LD DAKSHINESWAR

Appeasement politics hurting Bengal's glory: Shah

Kolkata: Stressing that there was a need to restore West Bengal's "lost glory", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness.

MDS5 KA-ISRO

Countdown begins for launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01: ISRO

Bengaluru: The countdown for the November 7 launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49 has begun, ISRO said on Friday.

LEGAL

LGD24 SC-LD ARNAB

SC show cause notice to Maha assembly secy for writing to Arnab, protect him from arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued show cause notice to the Secretary of Maharashtra legislative assembly asking him to explain in two weeks as to why the contempt proceedings be not initiated against him for his letter to journalist Arnab Goswami purportedly cautioning him against disclosing house notice to the top court.

LGD10 DL-HC-LD UNNAO

Unnao custodial death case: HC seeks CBI reply on Sengar's appeal against 10-yr jail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought CBI's reply on disqualified UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging his conviction and 10-year imprisonment in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape victim's father.

LGD19 SC-LD POLLUTION

SC asks Centre to ensure no smog in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in Delhi-NCR as it was informed that the commission for air quality management will start functioning from today.

BUSINESS

DCM16 BIZ-LD AMAZON

AWS to set up data centre region in Hyderabad, invest Rs 20,761 cr

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday announced setting up of its second data centre region in India in Telangana that will be operational by mid-2022, and will see the tech giant investing about Rs 20,761 crore.

DCM4 BIZ-NAFED-ONION

Nafed finalises bidders, issues order for supply of 15,000 tonnes of imported onions

New Delhi: Co-operative Nafed on Friday said it has finalised bidders and issued orders for timely supply of 15,000 tonnes of imported onions, which will help boost domestic availability and check price rise.

FOREIGN

FGN9 US-LD ELECTION

Biden closes in on presidency

Washington: Democratic leader Joe Biden appeared to be a step away from winning the US presidential election as the latest count of votes from a handful of battleground states indicated that the re-election chances of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump are getting slim by the hour. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 US-TRUMP-LEGAL-VOTES

Will easily win election if only 'legal votes' are counted: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that he would easily win the election if only the "legal votes" are counted in the closely-fought presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha

FGN18 NEPAL-NARAVANE-OLI

Indian Army chief Gen Naravane calls on Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu: Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane on Friday called on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed bilateral relations, officials here said. By Shirish B Pradhan

