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Agency News Agency News India News | Himachal BJP Chalks out Strategy for Municipal Corporation Polls Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A strategy meeting for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections was held at the BJP state headquarters, Deep Kamal, in Chakkar (Shimla), under the leadership of state BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): A strategy meeting for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections was held at the BJP state headquarters, Deep Kamal, in Chakkar (Shimla), under the leadership of state BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal.

Discussions focused on the four municipal corporations, Mandi, Solan, Palampur and Dharamshala, with leaders formulating constituency-specific strategies. The deliberations centred on local issues, organisational strength and voter outreach to ensure electoral success.

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The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, State In-Charge Shrikant Sharma, Co-In-Charge Sanjay Tandon, State Vice Presidents Vipin Parmar, Bihari Lal Sharma, Rashmi Dhar Sood, Rajesh Thakur, Pawan Kajal, Balbir Verma, State General Secretaries Sanjeev Katwal, Payal Vaidya, State Secretary Vandana Yogi, senior spokespersons Trilok Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor, Sudhir Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, along with other senior leaders.

MLAs Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi, and district presidents Ratan Singh Pal, Sachin Sharma, Ragini Rakwal, Nihal Chand Sharma, Rajesh Kashyap, and Shailendra Gupta were also present.

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Dr. Rajeev Bindal stated that the elections in all four municipal corporations will be contested on party symbols, and the BJP will enter the electoral fray with full strength.

He added that a series of meetings with senior leadership, including State In-Charge Shrikant Sharma, Co-In-Charge Sanjay Tandon, and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, were being held to finalise the strategy.

"The BJP will go among the people and expose the anti-people policies of the Congress government," Bindal said.

He further stated that the Congress government has failed to deliver and has disappointed the people, and the upcoming municipal elections will reflect public sentiment.

He further expressed confidence that the BJP's united strategy and grassroots strength will lead to a decisive defeat of the Congress in the upcoming elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)