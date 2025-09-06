Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has assured that the state government would leave no stone unturned to assist the people affected by floods in the state.

"The state is witnessing a huge disaster...Using Chinook helicopters, the operation to rescue Mani Mahesh devotees is ongoing. All devotees will be rescued by this evening..Our priority is to ensure the apple crop reaches the mandis. I want to assure that our government will leave no effort to provide assistance and financial compensation to the affected persons...Our priority is to open roads and restore electricity." Sukhu told the reporters here.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Won't Allow Nitish Kumar To Become CM Again, Says Tejashwi Yadav.

"We want BJP leaders, under the leadership of JP Nadda, to visit the affected people. BJP's national President and many MPs are from Himachal Pradesh. If we don't receive a special package in a timely manner, then what is the point? All examinations in the state have been postponed....Did you see any BJP leader or LoP, they are active only on social media. What has the Central government done for the state till now?..." he asked.

Heavy rains in the state have claimed 355 lives, including 194 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes, and other weather-triggered causes, while 161 have died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Also Read | Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises to 43, 3 Missing After Heavy Rainfall in State; Rescue and Relief Operations Intensify.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force commenced it's rescue operations of devotees stranded in the Manimahesh Yatra.

Fifty pilgrims reached Chamba safely from Bharmour in the first flight of the Air Force's Chinook helicopter. The rescue operations are being conducted under the supervision of Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)