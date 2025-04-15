Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated a series of development projects to the residents of Pangi during his visit to the area in Chamba district on Monday.

In Killar, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for various projects, including the construction of residential quarters for the Agriculture Department at Killar, Pangi at a cost of Rs. 3.75 crore, additional rooms at Government Senior Secondary School Luj and Government Senior Secondary School Mindhal, each to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore, a release said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a sub- market yard in Killar worth Rs. 2.13 crore, a new office building for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) Limited at a cost of Rs. 49.42 lakh, health sub-centres at Rei and Hudan Tehsil, each with a budget of Rs. 1.99 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several projects, including the Mini Secretariat building at Killar constructed at a cost of Rs. 20.88 crore, the ITI building at Killar worth Rs. 5.62 crore, a bus stand in Killar built with an expenditure of Rs. 5.29 crore, and an alternate approach road to the bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.98 crore. He also inaugurated the 50 bedded Civil Hospital at Killar built at a cost of Rs. 19.83 crore.

Apart from this Chief Minister Sukhu launched an ATM facility of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank in Killar and participated in a tree plantation programme within the premises of the Public Works Department Rest House. (ANI)

