Pune, April 14: Pune City Police recently conducted a public parade of notorious gangster Tipu Sattar Pathan and his associates in Hadapsar to reduce the fear among residents caused by their criminal activities. The police paraded Pathan and his aides through Sayyad Nagar, Hadapsar. The effort, led by Senior Police Inspector Mansing Patil from Kalepadal station, aimed to reduce residents' fear caused by Pathan's criminal activities. Authorities encouraged locals to report any complaints or incidents involving him and his gang. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murdered, Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Rented House; Police Arrest Husband From Pune.

Pathan, whose real name is Rizwan, was arrested in connection with a land-grab case. A woman in Hadapsar had filed a complaint against Pathan, his brother Ejaz, and others, alleging they tried to take over her land on March 2. On April 3, Pathan was placed under preventive custody after a viral video showed him dancing and throwing money during a qawwali event in Pune. He was detained under Section 129 (criminal force) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to Yerwada Central Jail. New Year Tragedy in Maharashtra: Pune Police Officer on New Year Duty in Chakan Dies After Ramming His Car Into Container Truck, Probe Launched.

Gangster Tipu Pathan Paraded by Pune Police

Pathan has around 28 serious offenses registered against him, including murder, attempted murder, and extortion. The Pune police have been taking strict action against criminal gangs, summoning 267 individuals associated with 32 gangs to the Commissionerate. The police commissioner has warned that breaching peace won't be tolerated, and stringent measures will be taken against those involved in criminal activities.

