Lucknow, April 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire incident at the Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday.

Fire Breaks out at Lok Bandhu Hospital

According to the official statement, Senior officials reached the spot, and a fire brigade team was on the spot, and fire-dousing operations were underway. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details awaited.

