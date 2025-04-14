Inside visuals from Lokbandhu Hospital as the SDRF team reaches the spot (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, April 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire incident at the Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday.

Fire Breaks out at Lok Bandhu Hospital

BREAKING: Massive fire on the second floor of Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow. Several patients evacuated. Fire tenders at the spot.#Lucknowpic.twitter.com/ZNNivKOX18 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) April 14, 2025

#WATCH | Lucknow Hospital Fire | Inside visuals from Lokbandhu Hospital as the SDRF team reaches the spot. As per Dy CM Brajesh Pathak, around 200 patients have been safely shifted to nearby hospitals, and there are no injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/vsOkBhY0bg — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out at Lokbandhu Hospital of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, earlier today. Patients have been shifted to a safer location. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/vTjVmLjsjv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2025

According to the official statement, Senior officials reached the spot, and a fire brigade team was on the spot, and fire-dousing operations were underway. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details awaited.

