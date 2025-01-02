Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): With an aim to deliver home-based palliative care to cancer patients and other terminally ill individuals unable to visit hospitals Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off a vehicle carrying a dedicated team of medical professionals.

This team includes a doctor trained in palliative care, a sociologist, and a nurse who would provide compassionate care as part of the Pain and Palliative Cell established under the Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology at IGMC Shimla. This initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Cipla Foundation and CanSupport India.

Also Read | KS Manilal Dies at 86: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Padmashree Awardee, Says 'His Rich Work in Botany Will Continue To Be a Guiding Light for Generations'.

The Chief Minister said that the initiative reflects the government's commitment to providing accessible and compassionate healthcare, according to a release. He said that the team would work in close consultation with physicians at IGMC Shimla to address the medical needs of patients.

Beyond medical care, the sociologists in the team would focus on meeting the social and psychological needs of patients and ensure a holistic approach to their well-being.

Also Read | Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra Government Forms SIT To Probe Brutal Killing of Beed Sarpanch.

Sukhu said that medicines and dressing kits would be provided to patients free of cost under this initiative. Initially, the service would cater to patients residing within a 40-km radius of IGMC Shimla.

He said that this initiative was a significant step forward in providing specialized care for terminally ill patients and providing them essential support within the comfort of their homes. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh was among those present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)