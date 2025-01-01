New Delhi, January 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of eminent botanist and Padmashree awardee KS Manilal on Wednesday. Manilal died following age-related ailments at the age of 86 in Thrissur, Kerala, said sources.

In a post on X PM wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Padma Awardee and eminent botanist, Dr KS Manilal Ji. His rich work in botany will continue to be a guiding light for generations of upcoming botanists and researchers. He was equally passionate about the history and culture of Kerala. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." Dr KS Manilal Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Padma Shri Awardee, Says ‘His Passion for Botany and Kerala’s Culture Will Be Remembered’.

Modi government honoured the renowned botanist with Padma Shri in 2020 for his contributions in the field of science.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)