Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects amounting to around Rs 110 crore in the Shillai assembly constituency of district Sirmaur on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the flow irrigation scheme Suinga-Baag, completed with an outlay of Rs 59.67 lakh and the lift irrigation scheme Kando-Cheog, with a cost of Rs 1.85 crore in GP Kamrau.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Salwala-Sataun road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15.90 crore. He laid the foundation stone for a veterinary hospital to be constructed at a cost of Rs 69.60 lakh in sub-tehsil Ronhat and two additional rooms for Government Senior Secondary School, Tatiana, to cost Rs 15.02 lakh.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 7 crore Shillai-Naya to Kandi-Sundradi road and the Drabil-Nainidhar to Halan road, to be constructed for Rs 17.64 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the upgrade work of the Kafota-Koti-Kando-Cheog road to the Tons Bridge, which will cost Rs 30.68 crore.

CM Sukhu also performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Rs1.38 crore Primary Health Center building to be constructed at Timbi. He laid the foundation stones for a 100-bed hospital with modern facilities at Shillai to cost Rs 19.36 crore, the Rs 2.25 crore lift drinking water scheme for Bagna-Basti in Gram Panchayat Bandli and the Lift Irrigation Scheme Guddi in Gram Panchayat Sharli Manpur to be constructed for Rs 2.95 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for Rajiv Gandhi Adarsh Day Boarding School at Sataun, which cost Rs 6 crore and the 33 KV electric substation at Kafota, which cost Rs 3.79 crore.

CM Sukhu announced the opening of the Divisional Office of the State Electricity Board in Shillai, the office of the Executive Engineer of the Electricity Board in Shillai, the Tehsil Welfare Office in Kamrau and an Industrial Training Institute in Jakhna. He also announced the opening of the Block Education Office in Ronhat, the opening of primary health centres at Kota-Pab and Halan, and health sub-centres at Thonta Jakhal, Uttri and Naya Panjore.

He announced the government middle school in Khubyar, the government high school in Gangtoli, the government primary school in Talo Baas, the government primary school at Panwar in Gram Panchayat Kodga and the veterinary dispensary in Jakhando. He said that specialist doctors will also be made available in Shillai Hospital.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a bridge on Bambrar Khud, worth Rs 25 lakh each for 10 roads in Shillai and Rs 24 crore for the Manal-Kodaga-Sakanli road.

Apart from this, it was also announced to open the Divisional Office of the State Electricity Board at Sangrah in Renuka Assembly Constituency, the Block Development Office at Dadahu and to upgrade the Civil Hospital at Haripurdhar as a Model Health Institute. (ANI)

