Jind , March 13: On the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers will hold a foot march from Uchana to Jind and then attend a Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Thursday. Farmers said that they would work to show strength to the government, adding "We would go on foot from Uchana to Jind and from Jind to Delhi by train."

The farmers protested for over 13 months and demands were raised but the government has not considered any of them. We had to endure losses due to hailstorms. but the government has not provided any support," said a protestor Suresh Kumar. "Our main demand is regarding MSP (minimum support price). Loans must be waived. Farmers and workers will take part in the march and Mahapanchayat tomorrow," said Sunil Kundu. Farmers Protest 2024: Farm Unions Hold 'Rail Roko' Protest in Amritsar (Watch Video)

Giving a call to march to Delhi, the farmers have been massing and camping at multiple points in areas bordering the national capital since February 13 along with their tractors, mini-vans, and pickup trucks, demanding, among others, a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) and withdrawal of police cases against farmers during earlier protests. The protesting farmers have been camping at two border points of Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept their demands. Women Farmers Take Centrestage at Farmers' Protest Sites on Women's Day

During the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers made an offer to buy five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, the protesting farmers turned down the demand and returned to their protest sites.

