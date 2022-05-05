Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid foundation stones of various parking lots in Shimla city, an official spokesperson said.

Thakur laid foundation stone for construction of parking for 200 vehicles near Auckland Tunnel with an expenditure of Rs 6.49 crore.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Issues Fresh Notice to Vivek Agnihotri, Others on 2018 Suo Motu Contempt Case.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of development work of a bus stand near the Shri Gurudwara Sahib Shimla on which an expenditure of Rs. 6.86 crore would be made and parking facility for 250 vehicles would be provided.

Besides, he laid foundation stone of construction work of parking for 150 vehicles in the SDA Complex Kasumpati worth Rs. 6.21 crore.

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Marriage of Gudda and Gudiya’, Say Villagers After 36-Inch Tall Groom Ties Knot With 34-Inch Bride in Bhagalpur.

The CM also laid foundation stone of stabilisation of the Ridge and development of open space with an expenditure of Rs. 33 crore.

In all, Thakur dedicated and laid foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 63.06 crore here, the spokesperson said.

He also inaugurated the Ajeevika Bhawan constructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore.

Addressing the gathering at Ajeevika Bhawan, Thakur said that the state government was implementing various developmental projects in Shimla Town under the Shimla Smart City project with provision of state-of-the-art amenities for local people and tourists.

He said that with an estimated expenditure of Rs 760 crore, this project would ensure multi-faceted development of the town with systematic construction.

Thakur said that construction of 22 parking projects worth Rs 120.30 crore were under progress under the Shimla Smart City project which would provide additional parking of 2,800 vehicles.

Expansion and improvement work of 12 kilometer road with an outlay of Rs 95 crore under the Shimla Smart City project is also being done, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)