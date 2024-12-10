Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the event to mark the completion of two years of the state government being organised at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur on December 11.

According to a release, he said that the celebration would be organised on the theme of 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Atamnirbhar Himachal.'

The Chief Minister also directed the Bilaspur district administration to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Sukhu also highlighted the six new schemes would be launched on the occasion, including e-taxi under Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarojgar Yojna and Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna to offer financial assistance to the children of widows to pursue their higher education.

He said that five Ayush Mobile Vans would also be flagged off. The beneficiaries of the Old Pension Scheme and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna would also be delivered cheques. He said the state government would also honour freedom fighters during the celebration. (ANI)

