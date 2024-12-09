Dausa, December 9: A 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday evening, prompting the district administration to launch a rescue operation. According to district administration officials, the child was at a depth of about 150 feet and his condition was said to be stable.

"The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen. The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar said. "Excavation is being done with a JCB. Rescue efforts are being made, and the child's condition is fine," he added. Further details are awaited. Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 35-Feet Borewell in Dausa’s Bandikui, Rescue Operations Underway.

Rescue Operation Underway

Dausa, Rajasthan: A 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell while playing. The administration has initiated a swift rescue operation, supplying oxygen and using JCB machines to reach the child, who is stuck about 150 feet underground pic.twitter.com/ezRqb4ZtGn — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

In September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF. The girl had been stuck at a depth of 28 feet and a parallel approach was initiated to rescue her.

