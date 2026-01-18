Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday that the State Government has taken bold strides in the past three years to bring about 'Vyavastha Parivartan', a systemic transformation aimed at ensuring women's empowerment, self-reliance and inclusive development.

According to an official release, stating that the State has shown remarkable improvement in its child sex ratio, which has risen from 947 to 964 in the last around three years, CM Sukhu said that this reflects the focused and sustained efforts of the government to protect and value the girl child. This positive change, he said, has laid the foundation for a new series of transformative initiatives.

The Chief Minister highlighted the launch of the Indira Gandhi Sukh Suraksha Yojna, which provides financial security to girls born in Below Poverty Line families by depositing Rs 25,000 at the time of birth.

The scheme also includes life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh each for both parents, with the insured amount maturing when the girl turns 18 or at her choice, up to the age of 27. He said this initiative greatly strengthens the ongoing 'Beti Hai Anmol Yojana', further encouraging the welfare and protection of the girl child, as stated in the release.

He further added that to support working women, the government has decided to construct 13 new hostels across the district, including Solan, Palampur, Baddi, Gagret, and Nagrota Bagwan, at a cost of Rs 132 crore. These hostels will provide safe and affordable accommodation, enabling women to participate confidently in the workforce.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister announced that all 18,925 Anganwadi Centres across the state are being transformed into 'Anganwadi Sah' Preschools, offering play-based early childhood education to children aged 3 to 6 years. Anganwadi workers will be trained to deliver foundational learning, ensuring that every child builds a strong educational base.

Speaking on the government's flagship Sukh Aashray Yojna, the Chief Minister said that the scheme has been a landmark step in providing comprehensive care and support to orphaned children and destitute women. He emphasised that under this initiative, the State has taken full responsibility for their upbringing, education, and livelihood, ensuring that no child or woman is left behind in the journey toward self-reliance.

"These forward-thinking measures reflect our unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare. By focusing on girls, women, and children, we are paving the way for a stronger, self-reliant, and equitable future for Himachal Pradesh. This is not just governance, it is vyavastha parivartan, a transformation of systems to empower every citizen, especially our women, to stand tall with dignity and independence," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

