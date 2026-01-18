Ahmedabad, January 18: A 22-year-old woman allegedly took her own life in the Aravalli district of Gujarat on Saturday following a domestic dispute over the purchase of a new mobile phone. The victim, identified as Urmila, was a migrant from Nepal living in the Modasa area with her husband.

According to local authorities, the tragedy unfolded after Urmila requested a new smartphone from her husband. Her husband reportedly declined the request, citing the family's current financial constraints. This refusal led to a heated argument between the couple. Hyderabad Shocker: Younger Brother Allegedly Pushes Sibling to Death After Liquor Row Over Glasses.

Following the disagreement, Urmila was found dead in her home. Neighbors alerted the police after discovering the incident, which caused a significant stir in the local community.

Police Investigation

Officials from the local police station arrived at the scene shortly after being notified. The body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death. 'Chinese Manja' Turns Deadly in Telangana: 35-Year-Old Dies in Sangareddy After Kite String Entangles Neck, Causing Fatal Deep Cut.

"We have registered a case of accidental death and are currently investigating the matter from all angles," a police spokesperson stated. Preliminary findings suggest the act was an impulsive decision triggered by the domestic fallout.

Background of the Couple

The couple had moved to Gujarat from Nepal to seek better livelihood opportunities. They were reportedly operating a small Chinese food business together in Modasa. Friends and associates described them as a hardworking couple, making the sudden nature of the event particularly shocking to the migrant community.

Local authorities are continuing their probe into the circumstances leading up to the death to determine if there were other underlying factors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).