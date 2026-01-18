New Delhi, January 18: Schools across Delhi-NCR will shift to online classes from Monday, January 19, after authorities enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to worsening air quality. The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the ‘Severe Plus’ category, raising serious health concerns.

Online Classes Ordered Across NCR

Under GRAP 4 norms, the Delhi government has directed all schools to suspend physical classes for most students. Only Classes 10 and 12 have been given limited permission to attend in person, subject to strict safety protocols, due to upcoming board examinations. Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released at intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Know How to Download.

Similar orders have been issued in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, ensuring uniform implementation across the National Capital Region. Many private schools, however, have opted to move all classes online to avoid confusion and safeguard students and staff. JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Errors: Common Mistakes, Correction Process, Deadline and What Students Must Do.

What GRAP 4 Means

GRAP Stage 4 is the strictest pollution-control phase, triggered when AQI crosses 450. Along with school closures, the measures include:

• Ban on non-essential truck entry into Delhi

• Complete halt on construction and demolition activities

• Provision for 50% work-from-home for government and private offices

Authorities attribute the pollution spike to low temperatures, calm winds, and ongoing stubble burning in nearby states.

Health Concerns and Review Ahead

Doctors have warned that the current air quality can severely impact children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions. Hospitals have already reported a rise in cases of asthma, coughing, and breathlessness among children.

Officials said the situation will be reviewed later this week, and a decision will be taken on whether schools can reopen or if online classes need to continue longer.

