Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh government, Vikramaditya Singh, said that the state government had provided 42000 jobs during the two years in the State and it includes over 20000 jobs in the government sector.

He said that 25000 jobs would be created during the year 2025.

Also Read | 38th National Games in Uttarakhand Conclude With Grand Ceremony, Amit Shah Praises 'Excellent Arrangements' Made by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government.

In a press conference held on Friday, the Himachal Minister highlighted the employment initiatives undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh government. He stated that in the last two years, more than 42,000 jobs have been created in both government and private sectors.

Comparing the Congress-led government's achievements with the previous BJP government he said that the present Congress government also filled the approved posts by the previous government.

Also Read | 'All Decisions Will Be Taken in Interest of Students': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Shutting 9 Universities.

"In two years, we have provided over 42,000 jobs, of which 20,255 are in the government sector. In contrast, during the BJP's five-year tenure, only 55,000 jobs were created." He further added that the state government aims to provide 25,000 more government jobs in the coming year while also expanding employment opportunities in the private sector.

Singh shared department-wise employment data, stating: Education: 3,202 posts filled in elementary education, with 8,000 more positions to be filled in 2025. Additionally, 2,095 positions for TGTs, Shastris, and JBT teachers were filled, along with 245 special educators and 6,292 language teachers. Higher education saw 1,097 appointments.

Police & Forest Services: 1,088 police personnel have been recruited, with 1,000 more positions planned. Additionally, 2,061 forest guards (Van Mitras) are being recruited.

Medical & Other Departments: The Medical Education Department has filled 909 positions, with 270 more in process. The Women and Child Development Department recruited 779 personnel, the Electricity Board 692, and the Animal Husbandry Department 248.

"We have not just created jobs, but ensured transparency and accountability in recruitments, which were often compromised under the previous administration, said Singh.

Acknowledging the importance of private sector employment, he said, "In addition to government jobs, we have facilitated the recruitment of 25,516 individuals in private enterprises. Our industrial policy reforms are attracting new investments, ensuring more job opportunities for our youth".

The state government has approved 443 new industrial proposals in the past two years, focusing on food processing, hydroelectric projects, and solar energy. The government's Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme, with a Rs 680 crore budget, is fostering self-employment among youth.

"We are providing subsidies, financial aid, and vehicle deployment opportunities to young entrepreneurs to help them establish their businesses," Singh stated.

Addressing financial challenges, Singh pointed out that when Congress took office, the state had an outstanding debt of Rs 75,000 crore. He criticized the central government's approach.

"Himachal Pradesh suffered losses of around Rs 9,000 crore due to natural disasters, yet we have not received a single rupee in special aid from the Centre. In contrast, Jammu & Kashmir was allocated Rs 25,000 crore in the Union Budget." He said.

The minister also discussed ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including Rs 22,000 crore worth of road projects under NABARD funding. Singh revealed that a proposal has been sent to the Union government for upgrading the Delhi-Rampur highway to a four-lane expressway. Additionally, the Bhuntar-Lahaul-Ladakh tunnel and the Jalori Pass tunnel project are in the pipeline to improve connectivity in remote areas.

He said that the government is committed to transparency & fair recruitment. "We have established a Cabinet sub-committee to review and resolve pending recruitment results. We are committed to a transparent and fair hiring process." He added further.

"Whether through government jobs, private sector employment, or self-employment initiatives, we are making every effort to provide maximum opportunities. This is not just a promise; it is our commitment to the people of Himachal Pradesh." Singh assured the state's youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)