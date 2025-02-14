Goalpar, February 14: The closing ceremony of the 38th National Games was held at the International Sports Stadium, Golapar, Haldwani, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha officially declared the conclusion of the 38th National Games. On this occasion, the Union Home Minister honored the top three teams—Services, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

Sports Infrastructure Developed in Every District of Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the deities of Uttarakhand's four holy shrines and stated that Chief Minister Dhami has successfully developed sports infrastructure in every district of the state. He acknowledged that under Dhami’s leadership, Uttarakhand has risen from the 25th to the 7th position on the national sports map. The state's winning athletes have transformed the land of gods into a land of sports. Shah congratulated all the victorious athletes from Uttarakhand and wished them a bright future. Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal, Credits People for Implementation (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand's Hosting Praised Nationwide

Praising the organizing committee and sports bodies of Uttarakhand, Shah said that the state has been widely appreciated across the country for its exceptional arrangements for the National Games. Despite geographical challenges, Uttarakhand successfully hosted the event under the leadership of CM Dhami. He emphasized that winning and losing are secondary in sports; the real message is to cultivate the spirit of victory and resilience after defeat. He encouraged the athletes who couldn't win this time to strive for medals in the future.

Eco-Friendly Approach in The National Games

Shah noted that under CM Dhami’s leadership, the 38th National Games implemented eco-friendly practices. Trees were planted in honor of the athletes, and several national records were set during the event, raising hopes for India's success in international competitions. He announced that the National Games torch would now pass from Uttarakhand to Meghalaya, where CM Conrad Sangma plans to hold sporting events across Northeast states to promote the region in sports. Shah extended his best wishes to Meghalaya for the upcoming National Games. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Treks With Wife Geeta From Dehradun's Shahanshahi Ashram to Mussoorie's Jhadipani, Interacts With Trekkers During Journey (See Pics).

Take Inspiration From Defeat

Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering a positive sporting environment in India. He highlighted the government's efforts in developing sports infrastructure, providing coaching, and ensuring a transparent selection process, which has enhanced India's global sports reputation. He affirmed that India's sporting future is bright and that new records will be set continuously. Under the "Fit India" and "Khelo India" initiatives, PM Modi has encouraged youth to actively participate in sports, teaching them resilience and determination.

PM Modi is Every Athlete’s Sports Companion

Shah emphasized that success in sports comes not just from physical ability but also from determination and perseverance. Athletes can achieve their goals through relentless effort. He mentioned that PM Modi has taken significant steps to promote youth in sports, leading athletes to regard him as their "sports companion." He noted that India's sports budget has increased from ₹800 crores in 2014 to ₹3,800 crores for 2025-26, enabling better sports infrastructure and fostering a hunger for victory.

India Ready to Host The 2036 Olympics

Shah highlighted that the successful hosting of the National Games in Uttarakhand, a small hilly state, demonstrates India’s readiness for large-scale sporting events. He expressed confidence that India is prepared to host the 2036 Olympics, and Uttarakhand's athletes will make the country proud by winning medals.

Paid tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, Shah stated that their sacrifices have strengthened national security. He recalled how, under PM Modi’s leadership, India responded decisively with an air strike on Pakistan, altering the world's perception of India and sending a strong message to adversaries.

New Hopes and Opportunities in Uttarakhand Through National Games: CM Dhami

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked that Uttarakhand received PM Modi's blessings at the inauguration of the National Games, and now, at the closing ceremony, they were honored by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed pride in Uttarakhand hosting the National Games for the first time in its silver jubilee year. Over 16,000 athletes participated in 35 sports disciplines, winning a total of 448 gold, 448 silver, and 594 bronze medals. Several national records were set, and many emerging champions showcased their potential for future international competitions.

For the first time, traditional sports like yoga and Mallakhamb were included in the National Games. Additionally, a world record was set by organizing a nighttime river rafting competition.

CM Dhami highlighted that the National Games in Uttarakhand were themed as "Green Games," promoting minimal plastic use and utilizing solar energy. The medals were made from e-waste, and sports kits were crafted from recycled materials. Electric vehicles were used for transportation, and a 2.77-hectare "Sports Forest" was established, where Rudraksha trees were planted in the name of medal-winning athletes.

The competitions were held across both urban and remote areas, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur, Haldwani, Rishikesh, Almora, Pithoragarh, and Tehri. Even a small town like Chakarpur hosted a major event. Water sports were conducted in high-altitude lakes and rivers of Uttarakhand. Instead of temporary arrangements, permanent sports infrastructure was developed at various locations.

CM Dhami proudly announced that Uttarakhand won a record 103 medals, including 24 golds, at the National Games. He expressed confidence that this achievement would inspire young athletes. He assured that Uttarakhand followed the ancient tradition of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guests are God) by ensuring the comfort and convenience of visiting athletes and support staff, hoping they would return with their families to experience the state's natural beauty.

He emphasized that the closing of the National Games is not an end but a new beginning of opportunities, aspirations, and commitments. CM Dhami thanked PM Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for entrusting Uttarakhand with the responsibility of hosting the National Games. He also expressed gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association, Uttarakhand Olympic Association, the sports department, and all volunteers for their contributions. He extended best wishes to Meghalaya for the successful hosting of the 39th National Games.

Uttarakhand Becomes a Sports Hub

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated CM Dhami for the successful organization of the 38th National Games, declaring that Uttarakhand is now a "sports land" in addition to being the "land of gods." He also congratulated all medal-winning athletes, stating that India is on the path to becoming a global sports hub.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha praised Uttarakhand for hosting the event efficiently despite limited preparation time. She acknowledged CM Dhami's efforts in enhancing sports facilities and support for athletes.

State Sports Minister Rekha Arya commended the athletes for embodying the "resolve to excellence" spirit, making Uttarakhand proud. She acknowledged the people's support in making the National Games a grand success. The event was attended by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, and MP Ajay Bhatt.